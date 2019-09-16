PBMC receives $10 million gift, the largest donation from individual in its history

Peconic Bay Medical Center received a $10 million gift from philanthropists and longtime supporters of the hospital, Emilie and Michael Corey. It represents the largest gift from an individual that the hospital has received in its history, PBMC announced Monday.

“It is crucial for Peconic Bay Medical Center to be able to continue their important work here on Long Island’s east end, saving the lives and providing state-of-the-art medical treatment each and every day in our community,” Ms. Corey said in a statement.

The donation was presented at Friday’s annual “Benefit in Black & White” event at the Westhampton Country Club. It will be used to improve access to critical and primary care services and to enhance medical and surgical services at PBMC, the hospital announced.

Ms. Corey is the chair of Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation’s Board of Directors. Mr. Corey is a retired JP Morgan executive who serves on PBMC’s investment committee. The couple have split time between New York City and Riverhead.

The donation pushes the hospital over its goal of raising $28 million for a capital campaign that began in 2015. The total raised now is $33 million.

“We are greatly touched by the compassionate care and outstanding treatment offered by the wonderful medical professionals associated with the hospital as well as with the dedication of the hospital’s leadership to building a world-class medical institution,” Ms. Corey said. “This gift will ensure that the groundbreaking care, resources and treatment which the hospital has earned a reputation for providing will continue both now and into the future.”

In 2015, the couple was honored with the Horace Hagedorn Outstanding Philanthropist award, which “recognizes and individual or family whose generosity inspires others to give and make a difference in the Long Island community by actively advancing philanthropy.”

They were founding supporters of the hospital’s Pegasus House Palliative Care, where those facing serious chronic and terminal diseases can receive guidance and care. The program was founded in 2009.

Michael Dowling, president and chief executive officer of Northwell Health, called the donation a “historic moment and exciting opportunity for both Northwell Health and Peconic Bay Medical Center.”

“Together our commitment is to strengthen and build a regional destination for exceptional and innovative medical care,” he said in a statement. “This generous donation will ensure that our organizations are strongly positioned to continue to make this commitment a reality by impacting access to quality, community-based health care.”

Andrew Mitchell, president and CEO of PBMC, said they are “extremely thankful” for the donation.

“This considerate contribution will make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our community members and will continue to mobilize the passion and mission which Peconic Bay Medical Center has in providing access to comprehensive, state-of the-art health care, resources, technology and treatment to our local residents,” he said.

Construction is currently underway on PBMC’s $60 million trauma care tower expansion that will be used for emergency room space, a cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology suite and a new intensive care unit. A groundbreaking was held in 2017 and it is expected to open around the middle of January 2020.

Photo caption: Sherry Patterson, chair of PBMC’s board of directors, and Michael and Emilie Corey. (Credit: PBMC/Jim Lennon)

[email protected]

Comments

comments