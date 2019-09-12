Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 12, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 22-28, 2019.

Brought to you by:

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Schmitt, J to Kubler, Thomas, 609 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-117), (R), $380,000

• Centonze, A Trust to Alaimo, Thomas, 8 Kimberly Ct (600-61-1-3.69), (R), $420,000

• Boynton, M to Donnellan, William, 105 The Preserve (600-80-1-4.18), (R), $479,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Bendowski, J & D to O’Sullivan, Robert, 8 Green Ash St (600-81.1-1-17), (R), $565,000

• Quest Ventures Estate to 3605 Middle Country Road, 3605 Middle Country Rd (600-99-2-29), (V), $625,000

• Quest Ventures Estate to 3851 Middle Country Road, 3581 Middle Country & 4 lots (600-117-2-12.5), (V), $1,925,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Sertl, William, Harvest Pointe, Home 15 (1000-102.1-1-15), (R), $687,740

• Rimor Development LLC to Monteforte, Vincent, Harvest Pointe, Home 20 (1000-102.1-1-20), (R), $687,740

• Rimor Development LLC to Dasaro, Gary, Harvest Pointe, Home 22 (1000-102.1-1-22), (R), $707,820

• Rimor Development LLC to Pappacoda Trust, Frank, Harvest Pointe, Home 80 (1000-102.1-1-48), (R), $778,100

• Norris, J & L to Webber, Eric, 350 Eastwood Dr (1000-110-3-14), (R), $775,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Papamichael, K by Referee to Wilmington Trust NA, 1435 Willow Dr (1000-22-5-9), (R), $944,891

• Zahler, K & J to One Potato LLC, 80 Rabbit Ln (1000-31-18-3), (R), $815,000

• Ramon, B to 400 Rabbit Lane LLC, 400 Rabbit Ln (1000-31-18-9), (V), $150,000

• Ramon, J & B to 480 Rabbit Lane LLC, 480 Rabbit Ln (1000-31-18-10), (R), $987,500

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• McKown, A & Bogert, H to FI Tack Box LLC, Oceanview Ave (1000-9-6-9), (R), $850,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Borrelli, P to 118 Reeves Bay Trail Owners, 118 Reeves Bay Trail (900-122-3-34.5), (R), $563,310

• Saccone, S by Executors to Fabiszewski, Leszek, 65 & 61 Pine Ave (900-123-2-34), (R), $310,000

• Curran, M to Kratoville, Russell, 82 Bay Ave (900-147-2-4), (R), $327,500

GREENPORT (11944)

• Algeri Family Trust to Proteus Properties LLC, 1255 Sound Dr (1000-33-3-19.5), (V), $420,000

• 126 Central Ave LLC to 126 Central Avenue Property, 126 Central Ave (1001-3-5-20.1), (R), $899,000

• GBP 431 2nd LLC to Tasiran, Serdar, 431 Second St (1001-4-2-15), (R), $855,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Liguori, M by Executor to 5445 Peconic Bay Homeowner, 5445 Great Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-1-5), (V), $185,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Tusa, J & N to LWLR NF LLC, 2655 Stanley Rd (1000-106-8-73), (R), $1,085,000

• Hand, K to 100 Woodcliff Drive LLC, 100 Woodcliff Dr (1000-107-8-17), (R), $368,000

• Aljaka Company LLC to Loiacono, Joseph, 7600 New Suffolk Ave (1000-115-17-17.27), (V), $325,000

• HSA Holdings III to McDonald, Nancy, 500 Center St (1000-123-2-19), (R), $640,000

• Kane Family Trust to Goydan, William, 1645 Marratooka Rd (1000-123-3-1), (R), $999,000

• Kane Family Properties to June Properties I LLC, 125 Bungalow Ln (1000-123-3-2), (V), $301,000

• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Killeen, Christopher, 2590 Bay Ave (1000-144-3-23), (R), $390,001

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• AGACG LLC to Winward Partners NY LLC, 6580 New Suffolk Rd (1000-117-4-33), (C), $425,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Terry, R to Orient Op LLC, 35800 Rt 25 & lots 3003 & 3004 (1000-20-3-3.2), (V), $995,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• BK 220 LLC to Stein, Jesse, 69 Hill Dr (600-13-5-22), (R), $325,000

• Papiez, B to Sanabria & Guarin, Victor & Yeimi, 29 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.4), (R), $540,000

• Mayan Pyramid Mngmnt to Kiki Mimi Assets LLC, 976 Roanoke Ave (600-107-1-56), (C), $370,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Breiner, A by Executor to Lang, Gary, 6 Community Dr (700-14-2-18), (R), $410,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Sypher, T by Referee to Ajax 2018-F REO LLC, 50 Leon Rd (1000-51-6-3.10), (R), $628,649

• Evans, U to Earley, Julia, 115 Hobart Rd (1000-62-3-9), (R), $467,000

• Harrington, B by Executor to Stack, Austin, 52355 Route 25 (1000-63-5-11.1), (R), $379,000

• Goldsmith Jr, A & E to Goldsmith, Craig, 1000 Old Shipyard Rd (1000-64-4-23), (R), $550,000

• Cheung, T & Hsu, S to Fonseca, Vimal, 1325 Kimberly Ln (1000-70-13-20.8), (R), $3,025,000

• Schwiebert, K to Willey, Patrick, 1075 Mill Creek Dr (1000-135-3-40), (R), $825,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Ferretti, R to Tortorelli, Anthony, 79 Karen Ct (600-58-2-1.10), (R), $495,000

• Krauth Trust, Gureck & to Chemma, LLC, Middle Country Rd (600-134-1-1.3), (V), $850,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

