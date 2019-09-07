Southold Blotter: Police respond to pair of water rescues

A Southold Fire Department ambulance and fire chief’s vehicle collided while responding to an alarm Sunday around 11 a.m., according to reports. The collision occurred near Waterview Drive, north of Main Bayview Road in Southold.

• A Southold Park District commissioner reported damage to kayak racks at South Harbor Beach in Southold around 11:51 a.m. Sunday.

He told police that sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, an unknown individual vandalized PVC plastic racks built to hold kayaks. Police determined that nine racks had been broken. The man requested an increase in nighttime patrols and said he wishes the park district to be reimbursed for the rack repairs, but did not wish to pursue criminal charges if the suspect is identified.

There were no cameras in the area, police said.

• Police responded to a 911 call near Bay East in Greenport around 8:48 p.m. last Friday, after the caller stated he had picked up seven people from a sinking vessel somewhere west of Jessups Neck. By the time the man called police, the boat had sunk completely. All individuals involved were medically checked. The U.S. Coast Guard, as well as an employee of Strong’s Marine, were notified. The boat had been rented from Strong’s and the employee said he would make arrangements to have the vessel salvaged.

• Police assisted a Setauket man whose boat was taking on water around 12:16 p.m. last Friday. The boat was inoperable between Orient Point and Plum Island lighthouses. The man was taken aboard a police vessel and the boat was towed to Orient by the Sea Marina, police said.

• A Southold woman told police last Thursday around 2:21 p.m. that an American flag valued at $50 had been removed from a post on her front lawn.

• A Greenport man fled the scene of a crash after his vehicle collided with another near First Street in Greenport, south of Adams Street, around 12:02 a.m. Saturday. Police said the man was making a right-hand turn when he struck a Huntington man’s vehicle, which was parked in a designated parking spot and left unattended.

Officers were able to identify the Greenport man via surveillance video.

• A Mattituck man told police Saturday around 12:56 p.m. that an unknown individual took a 2-by-4-foot painted wooden sign from his West Mills Road residence. The man said he had last seen the yellow sign Aug. 11.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

