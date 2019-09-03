The Work We Do: Jen Lew, North Fork Marketing & Design

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I’m Jen Lew. I’m the owner of North Fork Marketing & Design in Mattituck.

I am a web designer, marketer, advertising, graphic designer and branding company.

I work with a lot of local companies, also companies throughout the world, from startups to 100-year-old brands.

I got started as a designer for my own company.

I went to F.I.T. and then after working in the film business, I started manufacturing and making a handmade product. I fell in love with the marketing of that product.

I moved here in 2007 and was the communications director for a nonprofit that was on Love Lane.

Sadly, the nonprofit was bought by a state-funded nonprofit. During that time, Love Lane Kitchen opened and had a website, but no one was updating it.

They became my first client. From there, I got other clients through word of mouth.

My typical day is me sitting at the computer, fielding texts from clients with pictures that they want me to post, working on websites for various clients.

Other days I’m running around and taking pictures or in meetings.

My goal is always what the client wants combined with what I feel is best, and then back to what the client wants. It’s a give and take.

We work collaboratively to figure out what is the best route, whether that’s print advertising, paid advertising online, building up their website, changing their brand or logo.

I was working on multi-million-dollar big budget films and we would be in meetings talking about websites and 98% of people in the room would be like, ‘What is the point? Why? No one’s going to see it.’

Now, you cannot have a business without having a website.

It takes a huge chunk of time to manage social media and when you’re looking at a business from inside of it, you forget to look at it from the customer’s point of view.

The favorite part of what I do that I get to live on the North Fork.

I get to work with and meet some of the hardest working people I’ve ever met in my life.

I have the opportunity to speak directly with business owners and transform what they need and create ads, websites, graphics and social media content that tells the story of their brand and business.

