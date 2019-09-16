Voters approve budget for Mattituck library

Polling has already begun on proposed budgets at some local libraries, with others scheduled for later this month and two scheduled for mid-2020.

Mattituck-Laurel Library held its budget vote and trustee election Tuesday. The budget passed by a vote of 95-13 and Kathleen O’Rourke and Derek McLean were elected as library trustees.

The library presented a budget of $1,520,842. Its total budget, with added donations, comes to $1,534,192. Library district residents will see a 2.8% increase in the tax levy.

In Greenport, Floyd Memorial Library is switching to an 18-month budget period to coordinate with Oysterponds and Greenport school district budget votes. This will change the library’s fiscal year from January through December to July through June.

Floyd Memorial’s proposed Jan. 1, 2020- June 30, 2021 budget is approximately 1.5 times last year’s, with a small increase. Library director Lisa Richland said the 18-month appropriation will represent a tax levy of $312.52 per household with an average assessment of $6,000.

The total budget amounts to $1,572,550 — $816,331 for the Greenport School District and $718,162 for Oysterponds, plus donations and aid.

Floyd Memorial Library’s budget vote will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 8 p.m. Greenport School District voters will cast ballots at the library, while those in Oysterponds will vote at the Oysterponds School.

Budget votes for Cutchogue New Suffolk and Southold Free libraries will take place in April and May 2020, respectively.

