Albert George Cook of Greenport died Sept. 20. He was 99.

He was born March 1, 1920, to Frances and John Cook in Bridgeport, Conn.

Mr. Cook married Pauline F. Valentine June 20, 1941, in Greenport.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 as a shipfitter third-class. For 38 years, he worked on Plum Island as a mechanic.

His family said he enjoyed being a bayman and gardening.

Mr. Cook was predeceased by his wife in 1978; son Albert Jr. in 1968; daughter Doris M. Detrick in 1994; and siblings Walter Cook, Helen Bell and Carolina Aleska.

He is survived by his children George, of Greenport, and Katherine Tapp and Lillian King, both of East Hampton; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitors were received Sept. 24 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a prayer service followed with Father Richard Hoerning officiating. Interment took place Sept. 25 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

