Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center hosts walk in Riverhead: Photos

The Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center hosted its eighth annual Walk for Alzheimer’s in Riverhead Saturday.
Participants walked a loop through downtown Riverhead along Main Street, then the Peconic Riverfront boardwalk and back to the Long Island Aquarium where the festivities began.
Participants also personalized flowers for a Hope Garden. Michele Payne, the director of programs, and executive director/CEO Robin Marks, cut the ribbon during a ceremony for the Hope Garden along with members of Team Jay — Jay Gassman and Susan Miller of Medford — and executive assistant Maria Prendergast.
Riverhead Councilwoman Catherine Kent presented ARDC with a proclamation declaring November as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in the Town of Riverhead. Ms. Kent, who lost her father to Alzheimer’s, said she and the Town of Riverhead appreciate and honor the work being done by the organization.
ADRC provides all resources, programs and therapy free of charge, including a monthly equine therapy program in Riverhead. More information can be found at adrcinc.org or 1-855-732-4500 ext. 306.
The nonprofit organization estimated it exceeded its goal of $20,000 for the fundraiser.
See more photos by Elizabeth Wagner:
Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard singing the National Anthem during the opening ceremony.
Riverhead Councilwoman Catherine Kent and ADRC Executive Director/CEO Robin Marks holding the proclamation declaring November as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in the Town of Riverhead.
Team leaders holding their forget-me-not gifts: Jay Gassman and Susan Miller of Medford (Team Jay), Alicia Hammel (Team Hope), Lorraine Esposito (Team Freakin’ Lauretta), and Valerie Cessman, Wendy Darbee, and Michelle Krammer of Patchogue (Team in Tomatoes We Trust).
Occupational therapy interns, the director of programs, and staff provide visual aids as ADRC Executive Director/CEO Robin Marks presents the organization’s benchmarks and accomplishments during the opening ceremony.
Coucilwoman Catherine Kent, left, with ADRC Executive Director/CEO Robin Marks, executive assistant Maria Prendergast, care consultant Alexandria Bet, director of marketing and development Myra Ripley, and director of programs Michele Payne.
Participants of the Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center (ADRC)’s 8th Annual East End Walk at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead.
Participants personalize flowers for the Hope Garden.
The terracotta pots hand-crafted by art therapy participants, including forget-me-not seeds, which were presented to team leaders.
Board Members Donna Camilleri, Marijane Camilleri, Robin Marks, and Bonnie Rosen (representing Dr. Richard Scher).
The hope garden ribbon cutting ceremony.
Participants walked a loop through downtown Riverhead along Main Street, the Peconic Riverfront Boardwalk, and back to the Long Island Aquarium.
Venus White and Emmanuel Rivera of Mastic during ADRC’s 8th Annual East End Walk.
The Hope Garden outside the Long Island Aquarium.
Venus White and Emmanuel Rivera of Mastic pose in front of the Hope Garden.
ADRC director of marketing and development Myra Ripley, care consultant Alexandria Bet, financial manager Tony Spataro, executive director/CEO Robin Marks, executive assistant Maria Prendergast, and director of programs Michele Payne.
