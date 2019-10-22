Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center hosts walk in Riverhead: Photos

The Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center hosted its eighth annual Walk for Alzheimer’s in Riverhead Saturday.

Participants walked a loop through downtown Riverhead along Main Street, then the Peconic Riverfront boardwalk and back to the Long Island Aquarium where the festivities began.

Participants also personalized flowers for a Hope Garden. Michele Payne, the director of programs, and executive director/CEO Robin Marks, cut the ribbon during a ceremony for the Hope Garden along with members of Team Jay — Jay Gassman and Susan Miller of Medford — and executive assistant Maria Prendergast.

Riverhead Councilwoman Catherine Kent presented ARDC with a proclamation declaring November as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in the Town of Riverhead. Ms. Kent, who lost her father to Alzheimer’s, said she and the Town of Riverhead appreciate and honor the work being done by the organization.

ADRC provides all resources, programs and therapy free of charge, including a monthly equine therapy program in Riverhead. More information can be found at adrcinc.org or 1-855-732-4500 ext. 306.

The nonprofit organization estimated it exceeded its goal of $20,000 for the fundraiser.

See more photos by Elizabeth Wagner:

Comments

comments