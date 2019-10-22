Carol Gardner Albertson, aged 78, passed away peacefully Oct. 2, 2019, in Florida with her three children by her side, Scott Boger, Laurie Neese and Karen Odell.

Predeceased by her eldest son, Bobby, she leaves behind six grandchildren, Bobby Boger, Ella and Tate Neese, and Anabelle, Shepherd and Bennett Odell; as well as her brother, Jeffrey Gardner, and half-siblings, Buddy, Bruce and Kathy Gardner.

Carol always found time to lend a hand in the community. From providing the weekly updates of Southold news in The Suffolk Times to contributing at the inception to the Peconic Bay Shopper, she spread her love of life to others. While painting her wearable creations and owning and managing her store Fabrics East, she never seemed to sit still. Her love of Southold schools and spirit guided her from presiding over the Southold PTA, to contributing to the Founder’s Follies, running the school Christmas fair and creating the Southold Settler logo.

Her most recent years were spent in South Florida with her husband “June” Albert Albertson Jr., who passed away last September. She could be found organizing community activities and events, joining the Ladies Auxiliary for the American Legion, travelling to visit friends, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Her artistic nature, zest for life and energy will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held in the spring.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments