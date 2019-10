Christopher Willard Stewart Jr. of Riverhead died Oct. 6. He was 72 years old.

The family will receive friends Monday, Oct. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue, where homegoing services will be conducted at 11 a.m. by Pastor Milton Vann.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Comments

comments