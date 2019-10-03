Daily Update: Attorney seeks special prosecutor, public weighs in on helicopters

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Brought to you by:

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 3:

NEWS

Attorney seeks special prosecutor in vehicular homicide case

Asking for an end to helicopter noise, public meets with council official

Suffolk Times to host Southold Town debate later this month

News-Review to host Riverhead Town debate later this month

Southold NJROTC cadet honored with prestigious award

OPINION

Guest Spot: On impeachment, we must move forward

SPORTS

Boys Soccer: Ryan, Mattituck’s good hands man

Field Hockey: Bayport-SWR, a recent history

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Weekend: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of October 3

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today as temperatures will fail to rise above the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight, when rain will be likely, will be around 56.

Comments

comments