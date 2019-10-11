Daily Update: ‘Ban the box’ bill proposed for Suffolk, alleged gang members arrested

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 11:

NEWS

Advocates argue in favor of ‘Ban the Box’ bill

Feds: Bloods gang members who ‘terrorized’ Riverhead arrested

Attorney says police lacked evidence to arrest driver in scout’s death; jury selection begins

Town Board withdraws accessory apartments amendment for now

Town Board votes against car storage proposal on vacant land

Changes to dress code could be in store for Greenport School District

SPORTS

Boys Soccer: Chapeton has the golden touch

NORTHFORKER

Things to do after picking pumpkins on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect more cloudy skies and wind with a chance of rain throughout the day today, according to the National Weather Service. The forecasted high temperature is 58 degrees with a low tonight of 54. A coastal flood advisory is in effect until midnight.

The skies are expected to clear up this weekend as temperatures climb back into the mid-60s.

Comments

comments