Daily Update: Brinkmanns raise alternative plan, students visit Amistad

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 30:

NEWS

Neighboring property in Mattituck could be better fit for town, Brinkmanns say

Riverhead’s capital project community forum postponed until Nov. 5

Greenport, Southold students get an up-close history lesson aboard Amistad

Five candidates vying for Town Board debate EPCAL, downtown and more

25 photos from Halloween Fest in downtown Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this November

WEATHER

Rain is likely throughout the day again today with a forecasted high temperature of about 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.

