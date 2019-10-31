Daily Update: Endorsements in town supervisor races, rainy Halloween forecast

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 31:

OPINION

Endorsement: Scott Russell for Southold Town Supervisor

Endorsement: Laura Jens-Smith for Riverhead Town Supervisor

COMMUNITY

Mattituck Lions Club to host annual Halloween festivities Thursday

SPORTS

Boys Soccer: Center Moriches stops Tuckers in PKs

Cross Country: Mattituck girls race to fifth straight division title

Cross Country: Kielbasa’s at her best in rain

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening across the North Fork this week

WEATHER

Sorry trick-or-treaters but rain is in the cards throughout the day today with a forecasted high temperature of about 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53. There’s a wind advisory in effect for this evening.

