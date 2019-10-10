Daily Update: Judge rules youths can leave Timothy Hill ranch, local athletes make HOF

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 10:
NEWS
Judge rules eight young men can leave Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch
Forum raises awarenesses for mental health services on East End
Sarah Benjamin honored with Helen Wright Prince Award
SPORTS
Football: Maysonet inducted into Stony Brook University HOF
Women’s Soccer: Viola inducted into Stony Brook University HOF
Girls Volleyball: Porters chasing playoff spot
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Weekend: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of October 10
Tall ship Nao Santa María arrives in Greenport for Columbus Day weekend tours
WEATHER
Expect a high temperature of 68 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54. There’s a chance of showers throughout the day.