Daily Update: Paramedic reunites with patient, Greenport noise issues discussed

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 22:

NEWS

Paramedic reunites with Riverhead man who received heart transplant

With summer behind us, Village and BID look to address noise issues

Riverhead Town debates set for Wednesday at Polish Hall

Sound barrier approved between Stop & Shop, Glenwood Village homes

Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center hosts walk in Riverhead: Photos

SPORTS

Girls Volleyball: Porters snag first playoff berth since 2015

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker’s November issue hitting newsstands this week

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today with the likelihood increasing in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be around 61 degrees with a low tonight of 45.

