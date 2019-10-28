Daily Update: Remembering Bill Claudio and Riverhead man charged with setting church fire

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 28:

NEWS

Bill Claudio, former co-owner of iconic Greenport restaurant, dies at 81

Riverhead Town Board discusses supervisor’s proposed budget

Riverhead man held without bail; $50K worth of damage at church after fire

Greenport Village gets modified stipulation agreement for 123 Sterling

Warrior Ranch move to former Beagle Club site now official

Greenport continues working toward time limits for approved site plans

SPORTS

Football: Riverhead ‘D’ sparks victory in Commack

Football: Wildcats win big for mourning Casey

NORTHFORKER

Stroller Strong Mamas builds strength and community at fitness classes

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be 49. There’s a chance of rain showers tonight and throughout much of the rest of the week.

Comments

comments