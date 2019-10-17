Daily Update: Rocket engine company comes to EPCAL, Greenport school bond vote set

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 17:

NEWS

Town cancels Luminati runway agreement; rocket engine startup signs temporary lease

Greenport school bond vote scheduled for Dec. 17

Driver involved in fatal crash arrested for providing false name

Southold candidates to meet at Suffolk Times debate Thursday

New Riverhead group aims to listen, tackle community issues

Boys form long-distance friendship through winning science project

SPORTS

Girls Volleyball: Yada, yada, yada, Tuckers win title outright

Women’s Soccer: Mattituck alumn Bowen joins Manhattanville HOF

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Weekend: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of October 17

WEATHER

A wind advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Skies are expected to clear up today after rain hit the region Wednesday. The forecasted high temperature is 60 degrees today with a low of 50 tonight.

