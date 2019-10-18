Daily Update: Sailboat sinks in Greenport, police dogs recognized

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 18:

NEWS

Sailboat sinks off Greenport shore as storm brings strong winds

Riverhead school officials reduce cost of proposed bond

K-9 memorial in Riverhead dedicated to past and present police dogs

Petitioners urge town to not include environmentally sensitive acres in EPCAL sale

Suffolk County Historical Society to host presentation on Gardiners Island

Tired of seeing litter around town? Join the clean-up efforts Saturday

NORTHFORKER

Five fall beer picks from North Fork breweries

WEATHER

>Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 60 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 44. It should remain sunny through the weekend.

