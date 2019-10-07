Daily Update: Tensions flare at arraignment, accidents lead to airlifts

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 7:
NEWS
Riverhead teen held on $7.5K bail; tensions escalate inside courtroom
Two people airlifted in separate crashes on the North Fork Saturday
Health care and health insurance the subject of next Times Review Talks
North Fork Traffic: What can we do about it?
Colorful display at second annual Roanoke Rockin’ Run: Photos
SPORTS
Football: Blue Waves improve to 3-1 with win against Bay Shore
Football: Porters take a 62-0 hit from Port Jeff
Girls Volleyball: 3 SWR starters are sorely missed
Girls Volleyball: Osler, Tuckers serve up a winner
NORTHFORKER
Preservation is at forefront of McCall Wines’ Cutchogue tasting room
Former Caci chef Marco Pellegrini to open Osteria Umbra in Smithtown
One Minute on the North Fork: New Suffolk
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers throughout the day as temperatures climb back up into the mid-70s today, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be about 75 degrees today with a low of around 56 tonight, when rain is even more likely.