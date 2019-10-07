Daily Update: Tensions flare at arraignment, accidents lead to airlifts

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 7:

NEWS

Riverhead teen held on $7.5K bail; tensions escalate inside courtroom

Two people airlifted in separate crashes on the North Fork Saturday

Health care and health insurance the subject of next Times Review Talks

North Fork Traffic: What can we do about it?

Colorful display at second annual Roanoke Rockin’ Run: Photos

SPORTS

Football: Blue Waves improve to 3-1 with win against Bay Shore

Football: Porters take a 62-0 hit from Port Jeff

Girls Volleyball: 3 SWR starters are sorely missed

Girls Volleyball: Osler, Tuckers serve up a winner

NORTHFORKER

Preservation is at forefront of McCall Wines’ Cutchogue tasting room

Former Caci chef Marco Pellegrini to open Osteria Umbra in Smithtown

One Minute on the North Fork: New Suffolk

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day as temperatures climb back up into the mid-70s today, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be about 75 degrees today with a low of around 56 tonight, when rain is even more likely.

