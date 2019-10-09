Daily Update: Trial delayed in scout’s death, proposed Southold budget unveiled

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 9:

NEWS

Start of trial delayed in scout’s death following emotionally charged day in court

Southold Supervisor unveils tentative $48 million budget

Riverhead School District seeks community’s help for increased state funding

Village convenience store seeks site plan approval after cited for violation

Riverhead police officers honored for quick action disarming man with gun

SPORTS

Girls Tennis: Riverhead nets first league title since 1991

NORTHFORKER

Lucharitos’ new ‘Burrito Bar’ to provide eats at Mattituck Plaza

WEATHER

Expect rain and a high temperature of just 60 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.

