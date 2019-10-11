Ellinor Kusaga of Southold died Oct. 7 at Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was 91.

Born Oct. 28, 1927, in Flushing, she was the daughter of Alf and Henrietta (Sand) Scott.

Ms. Kusaga attended Pace University, C.W. Post and Hofstra University. She was a teacher at Westbury Friends School. She also worked for the federal government.

According to family, she loved to travel.

She is survived by her children, Amy Folk of Cutchogue and Lisa Becherer of Sound Beach; her sister, Eva Kehoe of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.; and four grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Garrett Johnson at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Cremation will be private.

Comments

comments