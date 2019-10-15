Felix A. Deerkoski of Mattituck joined his beloved wife of 72 years, Gladys (Stafiniski), Oct. 15, 2019. He was 102.Felix was born Sept. 5, 1917, in Mattituck, the fifth of 10 children.

He proudly served in the South Pacific during World War II and was a teamster for a short period of time before returning to the family farm. He also had a successful landscaping business.

Felix is survived by his twin sons, Donald (Kelly), of Florida and Dennis (Bernadette), of Mattituck. He was a loving grandfather to Jilian, Gregory, Emily and Hudson, as well as an endearing great-grandfather to Ryan, Jackson and Everly. In addition, he leaves behind his compassionate friend and caregiver, Davit Chkhaidze.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A service will take place Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

