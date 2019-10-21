George Douglas Richards, M.D., known as Doug, passed away in the comfort of his home Oct. 17, 2019. He was 91.

He was born in Suffern N.Y. His father, grandfather, brother and a son were physicians as well. Dr. Richards and his wife, Jean, had a private medical practice for 37 years in Mattituck. He worked at hospitals in Riverhead and Greenport.

Dr. Richards graduated from Syracuse University where he met Jean, the love of his life. After graduating from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, he became a captain in the U.S. Army and commanded a M.A.S.H. unit in Korea.

He loved the water and rowing — a passion he obtained while on the crew team at SU. He also enjoyed music and played many instruments, including his beloved accordion. He was a supportive and loving father. He also had a strong commitment to community service and was a member of the Mattituck Fire Department. After retirement, he became more actively involved in the Mental Health Association and the Blind and Sighted Organization.

Dr. Richards was predeceased by his daughter Gail, and his brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Jean; four children, Patricia R. Olsen (Richard) of Connecticut, Fredrick M. Richards (Laura) of Massachusetts, Edward D Richards (Debborah) of New York and Andrew J. Richards (Elizabeth) of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Margaret R. Perry (David), Ann R. Evans (Joshua), Lindsay H. Olsen, Douglas Richards, Emily R. Fisher (Kyle), Caroline W. Olsen, Amanda Richards and Harrison A. Richards; and four great-grandchildren.

Thank you to Dr. Kerry Murphy and East End Hospice.

Those who wish to remember him may send donations to the Treatment Advocacy Center, 200 N. Glebe Road, Suite 801, Arlington VA 22203 or [email protected]

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from noon to 3 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, N.Y.

