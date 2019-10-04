Gladys S. Deerkoski of Mattituck died at home Oct. 3. She was 96.

She was born Dec. 11, 1922, to Veronica and Kasper Stafinski in Kearney, N.J.

Ms. Deerkoski married her husband, Felix, June 22, 1947, in New Jersey.

She made a career as a clerk at Suffolk County Clerk’s Office.

Her family said she enjoyed cooking and reading, and was active with Sacred Heart Rosary Society and Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Ms. Deerkoski is survived by her husband; her sons Donald (Kelly) of Florida and Dennis (Bernadette) of Mattituck; grandchildren Jilian, Gregory, Emily and Hudson; and great-grandchildren Ryan, Jackson and Everly.

Visitors will be received Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Donations may be made to the church.

Comments

comments