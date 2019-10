Glen Alan Staples died Oct. 9 at his Southold home. He was 53.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport. Msgr. Raymond Walden will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

