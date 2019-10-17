Greenport school bond vote scheduled for Dec. 17

For the second time this year, residents in the Greenport School District will vote on a capital bond proposal to renovate and upgrade school facilities.

The school board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday that will put the revised $17.1 million bond before voters Tuesday, Dec. 17. Voting will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Dude Manwaring Gymnasium.

For the past four months, board members have worked to reformat an earlier $23.8 million plan that was rejected by just 23 votes in June.

“They have carefully examined the value of what’s contained in the revised proposition,” Superintendent David Gamberg said Tuesday.

The tax impact of the current bond has decreased compared to the original plan. Charles Scheid, assistant superintendent for business, said the current bond proposal translates to an average $68.51 in additional taxes for every $1,000 of assessed value for Greenport homeowners.

The previous plan, Mr. Scheid said, would have added roughly $101.43 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed value.

The bond is $18.1 million, but the proposition calls for the use of $1 million from the Capital Reserve Fund, which reduces the total, Mr. Gamberg said.

If approved, the project would be led by Tetra Tech Architects and Engineers and would include renovations to existing spaces, including the auto and wood shops, cafeteria, art room, girls and boys locker rooms, high school library and science rooms, GPO TV studio and ROTC room. Construction of a new auxiliary gym is also included.

The bond amount remains divided across four categories: $11.3 million for infrastructure changes; $5.2 million for educational enhancements; $1.4 million for safety and security upgrades; and $156,000 for athletics, which includes only field irrigation and replacement of a section of bleachers.

Mr. Gamberg said he’ll make himself available over the next two months to answer bond-related questions. He plans to go door-to-door to each homeowner in Greenport.

“I have every intention in doing my level best between this time, the months of October, November, all the way up to December,” he said.

Voting information will be mailed to all taxpayers in Greenport, he added.

