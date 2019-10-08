Harry Eugene Ross Sr. of Burlington, N.C., passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Alamance Regional Medical Center. He was 85.

He was born in Camden, Ohio, to Mary Ann (Sizemore) and William Cyrus Ross.

Harry retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was previously employed by the Wonder Bread company. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Harry had a zest for life and enjoyed driving his red Mazda Miata convertible around town and being part of “The Liars’ Club.” He was a member of AA for over 48 years and helped others who struggled with sobriety. Harry was a stylish dresser, loved gardening and was affectionately known as “Poppy” by family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Phyllis (née King); daughters, Debra Sansone, Donna Kirby and Diane Ross, all of Burlington, Denise Lademann and husband, Bill, of Cutchogue, N.Y., Dawn Schoedel and husband, Chris, of Minot, N.D., and Danielle Schwab and husband, Dustin, of Plymouth, Neb.; son, Harry Eugene Ross Jr. and wife, Jeanne, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Marlynn Dunlap and Andrea Morris; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; grandson Tom Sansone; great-granddaughter Kaylee Kirby; sisters Dollie Schrupp, Ella McKendrick and Alice Natho; and brother Bill Ross Jr.

A service to celebrate his life, with U.S. Air Force military honors, will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Darryl Peebles will officiate.

