Joan Albertson Rogers, formerly of East Marion, died Oct. 24, 2019, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport, N.Y. She was 89.

She was born March 20, 1930, to Elizabeth (Tasker) and William Corey Albertson in Greenport.

Ms. Rogers graduated from Southold High School and married James E. Rogers Sept. 2, 1950, in Southold, N.Y.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2003. She is survived by her brother, Chester Albertson, of Wayne, N.Y.; her sons, Jeff Rogers of Orient and Alan Rogers of Shalott, N.C.; grandchildren, Kaitlin Macomber, Ryan Rogers, Jeffrey Rogers and Edward Rogers; and great-grandchildren Madison Baer, Parker Hoeffling, Sean Hoeffling, Kylie Macomber and Avery Macomber.

Visitors were received Oct. 28 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, followed by interment in East Marion Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

