Joseph A. Cherepowich of East Marion died Oct. 26. He was 73.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A firematic service will take place Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. with East Marion Fire Department. A funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church Greenport. Interment will follow at East Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Rotary Club of Greenport Charitable Fund C/O Heather Walker 2530 Gillette Dr. East Marion, NY 11939.

