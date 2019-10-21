Lois M. Manfredi of Southold died Oct. 19 at Kanas Center For Hospice Care. She was 79.

She was born July 12, 1940, to Margaret and William Wagner in Staten Island, N.Y.

Ms. Manfredi attended college and made a career as a banker.

On Feb. 12, 1961, she married Dante Manfredi at St. Patrick’s Church in Richmondtown, Staten Island.

Ms. Manfredi is survived by her sons, Matthew, who resides in China, Christopher, of Southold and Dante J., of Middle Island; her siblings, Virginia Wagner of N.J. and Edward Wagner of Staten Island; and six grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A service will take place Thursday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold followed by interment at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978, eeh.org.

Comments

comments