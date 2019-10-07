Marc Santiago of Greenport died at his home Sept. 20. He was 54.

He was born March 1, 1965, to Janice Seabers and Ismael Santiago in Greenport.

His family said he graduated from high school and loved cooking, boating and being outdoors.

Mr. Santiago was predeceased by his father in 2016, his mother in 2017 and his grandmother Althea Seabers. He is survived by his siblings Michael (Sean) O’Brien of Medford, N.Y., Jimmy Santiago of Dolgeville, N.Y., Ronald Ules of Sag Harbor, Ismael (Alyson) Santiago of Reisterstown, Md., and Lisa Santiago of Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews. He was the cherished friend of Pam Jaquay of Dolgeville.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family with a private cremation.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments