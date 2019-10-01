Marilyn Grace Hoffmann Scheiner passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at San Simeon by the Sound. She was 88 years old.

She resided in the Southwood section of Southold until her admission to the nursing facility in early September.

Marilyn was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Hicksville, N.Y., to Cecillia (Lipp) and Albert W. Hoffmann. She attended St. Ignatius School and subsequently graduated from Hicksville High School.

Predeceased by her two brothers, Marilyn is survived by five children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the following for their great care, compassion, and support to Marilyn and the family: Southold Fire Department EMS and Charlie Turner; the staff of ELIH second floor; the staff at San Simeon who took care of her, with a most sincere gratitude to Christy and Melissa. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you Dr. Carter and Dr. Slotkin. The family is eternally grateful to you all.

Marilyn will be remembered for her unceasing love and kindness.

Arrangements were entrusted to the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home of Southold.

