Mary G. Gagen, age 73, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at home Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. She was born in Greenport, Long Island, N.Y., on Feb. 4, 1946, to the late Arthur and Helen Gagen.

Mary enjoyed learning and educating others. She received her Ph.D. in human resources from Ohio State University, and shortly after, she became a professor and taught at the University of Toledo. After her career in teaching Mary worked at the Ohio Civil Rights Commission for many years and retired in 2011. She was involved in her community and volunteered at many organizations such as Women of the Old West End, being a board member of the Harbor House, and was a driver for the Service Match Opportunity, providing rides for patients to their chemo appointments.

Mary was a loyal friend of Bill W. for over 29 years and through Bill W. she met many of her lifelong friends. She is known to be an avid, award-winning and skilled knitter. Mary and Greg, her significant other, loved to travel, going to Argentina and four European river cruises. Mary was a hardworking, selfless and caring woman and will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Mary’s memory is her love of 25 years, Greg Brujek; and brothers, Paul Gagen and Mark Gagen. Preceding Mary in death are her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mary’s name can be made out to The American Cancer Society.

