Mattituck Lions Club to host annual Halloween festivities Thursday

Mattituck Lions Club plans to keep a spooky tradition going: the group will host its annual Halloween party and parade Thursday night.

The seasonal parade kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Mattituck Fire House on Pike Street and concludes at Mattituck High School for the “Monster Mash” party.

The school gymnasium will be decorated for the party, complete with snacks and drinks, live music and a light show. A costume contest will also be held.

Community members are encouraged to attend the free event.

The “Monster Mash” is rain or shine. The parade will be weather dependent and Lions Club will make a decision Thursday.

The Lions Club, which connects 1.4 million men and women around the globe, is known to participate in community-based projects, according to the Lions Club website.

Comments

comments