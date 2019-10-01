Merle P. Levine, age 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Peconic Landing, Greenport, N.Y.

From her birth in Philadelphia Nov. 24, 1923, to the day of her death, she was the very embodiment of what it means to be a loving and effective person in the world.

She was the only child of Selma Lichtenstein and Dalton Plockie, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.

Merle was an educator who taught high school social studies and served as principal of Northport High School on Long Island for 10 years.

Throughout her life, Merle worked tirelessly on behalf of women, minorities and the poor, both locally and nationally. She served as founder and president of Community Action Southold Town and was secretary of the town’s Anti-Bias Task Force.

For her lifetime of social justice advocacy, she was honored in 2016 with the Helen Wright Prince Community Award from the Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force. Filled with energy and passion, yet endlessly modest, Merle never did anything for recognition or acclaim, although if pressed, she might take credit for the world’s best brownies. Strong, smart, caring and determined, the world is emptier without her.

Left to honor Merle and remember her love are her five children, Deborah Spring Laurel of Madison, Wis., Jeffrey Levine of Pownal, Vt., Daved Levine of Albuquerque, N.M., Steven Travis of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Robert Levine of Las Vegas, Nev.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Merle was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband of 63 years, Seymour S. Levine.

A memorial to celebrate the life of Merle Levine will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, N.Y. 11944 in the Community Center (main building).

