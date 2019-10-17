Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 17, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Kenny, J & K to Ramnarine, Val, 248 Trout Brook Ln (600-85-2-96.2), (R), $550,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Bernardini, D to White, Gregg, 203 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-21), (R), $395,000

• Outten, A to Houck, Wayne, 232 Warner Dr (600-40-2-12.22), (R), $530,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Quinn, M & M to Yaccarino, Vincent, 55 Jakes Ln (600-99-2-4.20), (R), $564,450

• DiBartolomeo, L to Mandery, Steven, 40 Karlin Dr (600-99-2-4.44), (R), $491,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Zoumas, I to Brandes, Ari, 2800 Eugenes Rd (1000-97-7-26.2), (R), $1,045,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Toglia, C to Fishers Island Farms LLC, Crescent Ave (1000-6-6-20.6), (C), $500,000

• Toglia, C to Fishers Island Farms LLC, Crescent Ave (1000-6-6-21), (C), $310,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Pettit, J & L to Neuendorf, Christopher, 16 Nash Ave (900-123-3-18), (R), $330,000

• Segarra & Rollins by Referee to 142 Albany Ave LLC, 142 Albany Ave (900-142-3-44), (R), $204,100

• Iacone, F Trust to Iacone, Travis, 49 June Ave (900-148-3-28), (R), $335,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Tiedemann, E & S to Cigercioglu, Hagop, 60125 CR 48, Unit 2A (1000-44.1-1-8), (C), $615,000

• Hasselman, E & E to Giorgio, Frank, 160 Fifth St, Unit 22 (1001-7.1-1-22), (C), $850,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Powers, E to Stapon, Sophie, 153 Herricks Ln (600-48-1-10.4), (V), $135,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Copius, M Trust to Grodski, Stanley, 2600 & 2585 Grathwohl Rd (1000-117-2-9), (R), $999,999

PECONIC (11958)

• M & B Peconic Properties to Crossroads Atlantic, 29575 CR 48 (1000-74-1-40.1), (V), $4,600,000

• Lighthouse Assets LLC to Mizrahi, Patrick, p/o 3720 Wells Rd (1000-86-1-14.1), (R), $310,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Bay Shore Holdings to Riccio Jr, Anthony, 38 Linda Ln E (600-15-3-26), (R), $429,000

• Fisher, V to Lopez, Rafael, 797 Reeves Ave (600-43-1-5), (R), $475,000

• Lucas, R & D to Vallejo, Anibal, 224 Arrowhead Ave (600-64-2-7.17), (R), $410,000

• Giacalone, E to Sobrevilla, Pablo, 17 Rita’s Ct (600-69-3-53.30), (R), $380,000

• Brandy Corp to 139 R.R. Plaza Inc, 139 Railroad St (600-128-3-17.1), (C), $850,000

• Ramsauer Jr, H by Executor to Ammann’s Peconic Avenue, 227 W Main St (600-128-3-55), (R), $300,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Gillispie IV, R to Herkert, John, 175 Ruch Ln (1000-52-3-2), (V), $185,500

• Lillis, D to Mitchell, Elaine, 675 Maier Pl (1000-55-6-28), (R), $430,000

• Nickles, J to VanMater, Robert, 335 Arshamomaque Ave (1000-56-2-15), (V), $186,700

• Bishop, C & S to Bednoski, Jayme, 150 Waterview Dr (1000-78-7-32.10), (R), $690,000

• Hewitt, J to Neville, Rachel, 1475 Seawood Dr (1000-79-7-59), (R), $384,000

• Violett, E Trust to Megaloop Equities LLC, 650 Cedar Point Dr E (1000-90-2-17), (R), $1,925,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• E & Y Homes LLC to Andrucci, John, 129 Long View Rd (600-25-3-6), (R), $459,000

• Lapurka, D & I by Referee to US Bank National Association, 16 Birch Ln (600-33-5-23), (R), $755,000

• Truskolaska, B to Campos Deperez, Marta, 91 Fire Ln (600-58-2-3), (R), $330,000

• Fortuna, J & C to Bland, Bryan, Denise & Bryan, 38 Meadow Ct (600-73-1-1.33), (R), $595,000

• Pirraglia, A & J to Zuk, Howard, 240 Hidden Acres Path (600-96-1-13.20), (R), $635,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

