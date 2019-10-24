Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 24, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Sept. 2-8, 2019.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Cain, J to Lauben, Scott, 2306 Sound Ave (600-39-5-4.2), (R), $425,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Parker, RB & B to Michael McCarrick Real Est, 2995 Eugenes Rd (1000-97-3-19), (V), $135,000

• Salice,C & FHV LLC to L78 LLC, 1500 Mason Dr (1000-104-7-9.1), (R), $1,050,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Tzivelekis, C et al to Garyfallis, Eleni, 3040 Rocky Point Rd (1000-21-4-13), (R), $335,000

• Vassilakis, Kaloudis & to Charitou, Kostas, 4120 The Long Way (1000-30-2-97), (R), $570,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Tedaldi at Tidemark to Rock the Gasper Equities, 61475 CR 48, #E-202 (1000-45.1-2-30), (C), $282,500

• Orlie/Wetsel, S to Rode, Jane, 163 Central Ave (1001-5-2-7), (R), $895,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Todd, J to Schwenker, Christopher, 59 Dune Dr (600-2.1-2-59), (R), $880,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Kayton, C by Executor to Talbot, Barbara, 1665 Bray Ave (1000-126-8-11), (R), $385,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Deutsche Bank Nat Tr to Gildersleeve, William, 595 Bayer Rd (1000-139-3-15), (R), $343,980

• Munch, R & M to Cifuentes, Rodulfo, 1895 Marys Rd (1000-139-4-2.1), (R), $385,000

ORIENT (11957)

• East Tennessee Supprt to Garrels/Hoblock Trust, Charles, 595 Navy St (1000-26-1-7), (R), $749,000

• Biggar, L to Platt Road CWJ LLC, 2055 Platt Rd (1000-27-2-1.3), (R), $525,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Riverhill Holdings to Bugdin, Lisa, 30 Hill Dr (600-16-1-6), (R), $360,000

• Massab, R to North Side Main Road LLC, 5375 Sound Ave (600-21-2-7), (R), $200,000

• Mangino Jr, M & E & W & W & E to Lopez, Efrain, 232 Arrowhead Ave (600-64-2-7.18), (R), $385,000

• Hartill, J to Nienstedt, Bruce, 25 Josie Ct (600-81-3-31.12), (R), $560,000

• Tuthill, L to Busch, Trevor, 8 Daly Dr (600-111-4-13), (R), $340,000

• Davey, T to Hamilton Avenue Property, 748 Osborn Ave (600-123-2-44), (R), $360,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Olton, B to Gentile, David, 11 Point Ln (700-1-2-1.11), (R), $1,650,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Steele, W & M to Clifford, Thomas, 1895 Leeton Dr (1000-58-2-10), (R), $715,000

• Garvey, R, J & M & P to Hahn, Russell, 385 Greenfields Ln (1000-59-4-5.8), (R), $555,000

• Forquer, R by Executor to Scott Jr, Robert, 225 Critten Ln (1000-70-11-7), (R), $629,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Hamilton, B & McAndrew to 114 Cliff Road LLC, 114 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-20), (R), $400,000

• Kreiling, E to Heinegg, Thomas, 87 Fire Ln (600-58-2-4.2), (R), $215,000

• Land Shore Development to Wicks, Michael, 1789 Wading River Mnrvl Rd (600-75-3-11.2), (R), $485,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

