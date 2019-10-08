On Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 1, 2019, Robert H. Turner passed away at San Simeon by the Sound, Greenport, N.Y.

Robert was born March 5, 1948, in Rockville Centre, N.Y. He attended school in Orient and Greenport before graduating from Laurel Crest Academy in Bristol, Conn.

Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving on the USS Mullinnix during the Vietnam Conflict. He was very proud of his military service. He graduated from Paul Smith’s College after his discharge from the Navy.

After meeting Mary Pacinda, the love of his life, they married and resided in Connecticut. They became the proud parents of their son, Gregory.

After Mary retired from her teaching career, Bob asked her if she would want to move to Orient. Her answer was, “Do I have a choice?” It was the best decision she made. Mary and Greg grew to love their new home and Bob realized his dream of returning to the Orient he knew and loved. Many people knew Bob by his license plate, “MR ORIENT.”

Bob was predeceased by his mother and father, Betty and Floyd King, as well as his dear sister, “Susie Q,” Susan King.

Besides his wife, Mary, and son, Greg, Bob leaves behind his sister-in-law, Christine Hoyne, and her husband, Tom, of Florida; his brother-in-law, Mark Pacinda, and his wife, Debbie, of Oakville, Ontario; his nieces, Joanne Pacinda and her fiancé, Josh, and Teresa Stevens and her husband, Tyler; and nephews Ryan Pacinda and John Hoyne. Mary and Greg wish to thank Christine and Mark for their unwavering support over the last six months.

He is also survived by William King.

Bob also leaves behind his dear friends Mohammed and Susan Zanjani of California and Mark and Jo-Ann Staves of Connecticut.

Above all else, Bob is remembered for his unconditional love of Mary and Greg and his beloved hometown of Orient and, of course, the Boston Red Sox.

Memorial donations in Robert’s name may be made to John’s Place and the American Heart Association.

