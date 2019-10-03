Robert H. Turner of Orient died Oct. 1 at San Simeon by the Sound. He was 71.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will take place the same day at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport followed by interment at Orient Central Cemetery in Orient.

Memorial donations may be made to John’s Place, St. Agnes R.C. Church 523 Greenport, NY 11944 (put “John’s Place” in the memo) or The American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 022141-7005.

Comments

comments