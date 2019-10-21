Rosa D. Fucile, wife of Thomas Fucile, former resident of New York City and Nassau Point, died Oct. 18 at Peconic Landing in Greenport where she resided. She was 88.

Rosa received her master’s degree from Fordham University.

She taught for the Department of Defense in Germany, Italy, the Philippines, and subsequently in Seaford, L.I.

Predeceased by her husband 10 days earlier on Oct. 8, she is survived by her two nieces, Nadia Barker-Dell and Marisa Barker.

At her request, there will be no memorial service.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

