Sandra Bage, age 86, of Potsdam, N.Y. and formerly of Southold, N.Y., passed away Oct. 27, 2019 at United Helpers Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Sandra was born April 18, 1933, in Albertson, N.Y., the daughter of John and Felice (Zukosky) Marshut.

She graduated from Albertson High School. Upon graduation, Sandra began a career in secretarial and business office management in the insurance and construction trades. She worked for Levitt and Sons on Long Island and in Pennsylvania.

Sandra married her husband, Edward Bage, at St. Aidan’s Church in Williston Park, N.Y., Aug. 29, 1954.

She continued to work, raised two daughters, and volunteered as a Girl Scouts of America Troop Leader, and for Greenport Hospital Auxiliary, Southold Yacht Club, Southold Parent Teacher Association and many other organizations throughout her life.

Sandra accompanied her husband, Edward, overseas to live and work for ARAMCO in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, for four years. Sandra managed the business office for an ARAMCO vocational training center to help young Arab men enter the work force. Sandra and Edward enjoyed extensive worldwide and domestic travel before returning to the United States. She continued her career as a travel agent until retirement.

Sandra was an avid reader, had a generous heart, practiced civic responsibility, and especially loved her family, friends, and the sea shore of Eastern Long Island. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda and Karen Bage, and a granddaughter, Coral Pondysh. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Edward Bage.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam. Burial will follow at the Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. Contributions can be made in her name to the Potsdam Humane Society, or the organization of your choice. Condolences can be shared at garnerfh.com.

