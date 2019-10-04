Second mosquito sample in Mattituck tests positive for West Nile virus

A second mosquito sample in a month tested positive for West Nile virus in Mattituck, according to county and state health officials.

The sample was collected Sept. 25. A prior sample collected in Mattituck between Sept. 4 and 5 also had tested positive for West Nile virus.

To date, 77 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus, including in Jamesport, Aquebogue and Riverhead, according to the county health department. Two human cases of West Nile virus were reported in Suffolk County Sept. 17.

West Nile virus may cause a range of symptoms, from mild to severe. Symptoms may include fever, headache, vomiting, muscle aches, joint pain and fatigue. There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus and patients are treated with supportive therapy as needed.

Individuals, especially those 50 or older or with compromised immune systems, are urged to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. Read more here.

No new mosquito samples have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. There have been seven positive samples for Triple E in the county and no human cases.

