Southold Blotter: Electrical fire reported at Soundview Avenue home

Southold Town police responded Sunday around 8:06 p.m. to an electrical fire at a residence along Soundview Avenue in Southold. The owner of the property reported the fire to have started in his electrical panel box. Police said the primary power line came in contact with the cable/phone line, causing it to send an electrical current.

The cable company and PSEG were notified of the incident.

• A Greenport man told police Friday he had been robbed at knifepoint by a woman who he had just met.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. while the victim was seated in the woman’s vehicle that was parked in a Greenport parking lot. The victim, who was intoxicated, told police he walked from his home to the 7-Eleven and began a conversation with the woman. He said he bought beer at the convenience store and drove with the woman to the beach on Sixth Street to drink.

The woman then told the man she wanted to go back to the store and have him buy her a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket, which he did. The man then said the woman grew agitated and asked him for money while brandishing a knife in a threatening manner, which he said made him fear for his life. He said he gave the woman his remaining $13.

Detectives were notified and will be conducting an interview with the man to determine the next course of action regarding criminal charges against the woman. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

• A Greenport man reported to police Friday around 1:18 p.m. that a $250 red snowblower had been removed from his canvas storage shed.

• An Orient woman told police last Thursday around 1:45 p.m. that a gray muffler valued at $10 had been taken from her backhoe located somewhere along Route 48 in Peconic.

• A man with two addresses in Greenport reported last Wednesday around 7:08 a.m. that someone broke into one of his residences and removed multiple items. The man said that between 7 p.m. last Tuesday and 7 a.m. last Wednesday, someone used a basement Bilco door to gain access to his home and took a $200 42-inch LG TV; a $100 32-inch Hitachi TV; a $75 Panasonic DVD player; two Amazon Fire TV Sticks, valued at $50 each; and a $5 chain. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

