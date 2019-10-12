Southold Blotter: Woman led police on chase, charged with DWI

Tracey Bernitt, 52, of Brooklyn was arrested Monday around 12:15 p.m. for driving while intoxicated after she led cops on a high-speed chase along Route 25 in Orient. A police officer located Ms. Bernitt’s vehicle traveling west on Route 25, and initiated a traffic stop, engaging his lights and sirens in a marked police vehicle. Ms. Bernitt failed to comply, police said, and a pursuit involving multiple marked units ensued. Supervisors terminated the pursuit for public safety reasons and all units backed off. Her vehicle was found a short time later, at which point she was interviewed, determined to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested. She was also charged with failing to obey police officers and running a red light. Ms. Bernitt was arraigned at Southold Justice Court, according to a press release.

• A 21-year-old Southold man was placed under civilian arrest last Wednesday around 10:33 p.m. for allegedly slapping another Southold man, who also has an address in Brooklyn, in the chest. The victim said the man threw K-Cups and booklets at him, spitting on both his chest and face.

• An investigation is underway after a man with addresses in Riverhead and Greenport entered the apartment of a Southold man last Monday around 5 p.m. The Southold man told police he came to check on his apartment and found the other man’s hospital discharge papers and cellphone inside. He said he had not given the man permission to stay in his apartment and, accordingly, signed a criminal trespass affidavit. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

• A Mattituck woman told police last Saturday around 3:19 p.m. that a green “Bailie Beach Road” street sign, valued at $100, had been stolen from its Mattituck location the evening before. An investigation is underway and the town highway department was notified for replacement.

• An investigation is underway into the theft of a mailbox from a Cutchogue woman’s home. The woman told police she had installed the mailbox in front of her Pine Tree Road residence within the last week and only noticed it missing when she contacted police, around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

• A Lake Grove man allegedly threw a beer glass on the ground at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic Saturday around 2:12 p.m., after a security guard instructed him to return the glass before leaving the premises. The security guard told police he saw the man walking out of the brewery with a small group of people and asked that the glass be returned. The man then threw the glass on the floor, breaking it, according to the guard. When questioned, the man denied throwing the glass. The security guard did not want to press charges, but wanted the man removed from the property.

