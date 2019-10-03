Suffolk Times to host Southold Town debate later this month

The candidates for Southold Town Supervisor and Town Board will appear at a debate moderated Thursday, Oct. 17 by editors of The Suffolk Times.

The free event, which will be held at Peconic Landing in Greenport, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The public will first hear from the candidates for Town Board — Republican incumbents Jill Doherty and Bill Ruland and Democratic challengers Robert Hanlon and Sarah Nappa — who will each be given the opportunity answer a series of questions and to respond to each other’s answers. Town Supervisor Scott Russell, a Republican, and challenger Greg Doroski, a Democrat, will then take the stage for a separate debate.

The questions will be asked by Times Review Media Group executive editor Steve Wick and editor Joe Werkmeister, who will cover topics selected by The Suffolk Times staff as well as from questions submitted prior to the start of the event by the audience. Readers can also submit questions via email to [email protected], though priority will be given to those in attendance.

Coverage of the event will appear in a following issue of The Suffolk Times and the full audio from the debate will also be published online that week.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

