Thomas A. Fucile, former resident of New York City and Nassau Point, died Oct. 8, 2019, at Peconic Landing in Greenport. He was 84.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Manhattan College in Riverdale, N.Y.

Thomas was assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Rome, Italy, for five years and then held various managerial positions at the head office of Alitalia Airlines in New York City for 12 years. He owned a travel company in New York City for 33 years until his retirement.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Rosa, and two nieces, Nadia Barker-Dell and Marisa Barker.

At his request, there will be no memorial service.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

