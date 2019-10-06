Two people airlifted in separate crashes on the North Fork Saturday

A pair of local residents were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital Saturday following unrelated accidents on the North Fork Saturday.

The first incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the corner of Front and Main streets in Greenport when an 82-year-old Greenport woman was struck by a 2010 Ford Escape while attempting to cross from the south to the north side of the roads in the crosswalk, police said.

Patricia Hodges sustained several injuries that required her to be airlifted. The driver of the vehicle, John Simmons, 64, of Flanders was not injured in the crash, according to police.

A Suffolk County Police Aviation unit returned to the area three hours later following a dirt bike crash on private property on Aldrich Lane in Laurel. A 14-year-old Southold teen was airlifted to Stony Brook and a 15-year-old was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead by Mattituck Fire Department volunteers, police said.

Comments

comments