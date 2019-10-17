Women’s Soccer: Mattituck alumn Bowen joins Manhattanville HOF

Susan Bowen (formerly Horton), the most decorated women’s soccer player in Manhattanville College history, is in the newest class to be inducted recently into the Manhattanville College Athletics Hall of Fame.

Bowen (Manhattanville Class of 2003), a former Mattituck High School player, is Manhattanville’s all-time leader in points (174), goals (76) and game-winning goals (22). She is also fourth all-time in assists (22).

Bowen was the Skyline Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman with a team-leading 26 points before moving on to win the Skyline Player of the Year honor in each of her remaining three seasons with the Valiants. She helped Manhattanville secure the conference regular-season championship in 1999.

Bowen produced her best statistical season in 2000 when she was a National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-America second team selection. She tied the team’s single-season record with 24 goals and had the second-highest point total in a single season with 56. She also scored 10 points in a game three times that season. Three of the top four single-season goal and point marks in program history belong to Bowen.

In 2001, Bowen was part of the highest-scoring season in Manhattanville history with 20 goals and 44 points. Her senior year she tallied 21 goals and 48 points, which both rank third in program history.

Photo caption: Susan Bowen (formerly Horton), the most decorated women’s soccer player in Manhattanville College history, is now in the school’s hall of fame. (Credit: Sue Horton courtesy photo)

