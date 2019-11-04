Addie ‘Nema’ Pace

Born to Harry Irving and May E. Howard of Greenport, N.Y., March 12, 1932, Addie peacefully passed away Oct. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and caregiver, Dulce Delgado.

Born into a large family, Addie, the last to survive, was the youngest of her siblings, Winifred, Georgieanna, Dorothy, Levy, Blanche and John.

In July of 1952, Addie Howard married the love of her life, Alvin Lenard Pace, and resided in Peconic, N.Y., their whole lives.

After having worked several different jobs in various sectors, Addie found her forever career at the Southold Town Police Department as a clerk, retiring after 15 years of service.

The rest of Addie’s life was spent being the hub and heart of her family — the matriarch, the queen, the pulse of their lives. Spending many years serving her community in various capacities, Addie was a dedicated member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Southold, N.Y., as trustee and church clerk, as well as a dedicated leader in Girl Scouts.

A loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, cousin, aunt and friend, Addie is survived by her husband, Alvin L. Pace, and daughter, Charlotte Pace Spano.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments