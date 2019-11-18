Arnold H. Sims of Riverhead died at home Nov. 13, 2019. He was 96.

He was born May 2, 1923, to Louise Rose and John Sims in Lynn, Mass.

Mr. Sims graduated from high school and was employed as a service manager in the automotive industry for Wells Pontiac-Cadillac and Peter Glennon Buick-Cadillac in Southampton.

He was predeceased his wife, Ann, and his daughter Jean LePage. He is survived by his children Daniel (Dorothy), Ronald (Pamela), Dorre (Harry) Miles, Linda (Robert) Taplin and Jo-Ann (Thomas) Perry; his significant other, Jean Guydish; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitors were received Nov. 17 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass took place the following day at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

